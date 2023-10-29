Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 188.9 per game.

Trautman has 69 yards on 11 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 18 times, and averages 9.9 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Chiefs

Trautman vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Chiefs give up 188.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Chiefs have allowed eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL defenses.

Watch Broncos vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

This year, Trautman hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has 8.4% of his team's target share (18 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 3.8 yards per target.

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 7.1% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Trautman has been targeted six times in the red zone (17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.