Pac-12 teams are in action for six games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Washington State -5.5 against Arizona State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Colorado vs. UCLA matchup.

Best Week 9 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State -5.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 12.5 points

Washington State by 12.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah +6.5 vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes

Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 0.8 points

Oregon by 0.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +27.5 vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal

Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 23.5 points

Washington by 23.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 61.5 - Colorado vs. UCLA

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins

Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins Projected Total: 56.6 points

56.6 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 66.5 - USC vs. Cal

Matchup: USC Trojans at California Golden Bears

USC Trojans at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 69.5 points

69.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Oregon vs. Utah

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes

Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes Projected Total: 49.3 points

49.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 7-0 (4-0 Pac-12) 40.1 / 18.9 507.1 / 386.7 USC 6-2 (4-1 Pac-12) 45.4 / 30.5 480.4 / 407.6 Oregon 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) 47.0 / 17.0 553.0 / 312.6 Oregon State 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) 38.1 / 20.3 444.3 / 342.1 Utah 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) 23.4 / 15.0 345.0 / 295.4 UCLA 5-2 (2-2 Pac-12) 31.3 / 14.9 463.9 / 282.6 Arizona 4-3 (2-2 Pac-12) 31.9 / 20.6 452.3 / 332.9 Colorado 4-3 (1-3 Pac-12) 34.4 / 35.9 432.4 / 473.7 Washington State 4-3 (1-3 Pac-12) 32.9 / 29.9 439.9 / 436.9 Cal 3-4 (1-3 Pac-12) 29.9 / 31.1 406.0 / 392.1 Stanford 2-5 (1-4 Pac-12) 21.3 / 36.9 361.9 / 465.9 Arizona State 1-6 (0-4 Pac-12) 17.0 / 26.4 342.0 / 332.0

