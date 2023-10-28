The Montana Grizzlies (6-1) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Northern Colorado Bears (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Montana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best by allowing only 19.3 points per game. The offense ranks 48th (27.3 points per game). This season has been difficult for Northern Colorado on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 15.9 points per contest (18th-worst) and surrendering 35 points per game (15th-worst).

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Montana 310.9 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.1 (72nd) 496.7 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.7 (32nd) 124.7 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (49th) 186.1 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.1 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon leads Northern Colorado with 1,212 yards on 127-of-216 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

David Afari has run for 474 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Darius Stewart has run for 261 yards across 54 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Blake Haggerty paces his team with 277 receiving yards on 33 receptions with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 245 yards (35 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brayden Munroe's six targets have resulted in six receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has been a dual threat for Montana so far this season. He has 681 passing yards, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 263 yards (37.6 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 508 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Junior Bergen's leads his squad with 446 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Keelan White has caught 29 passes for 362 yards (51.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aaron Fontes has a total of 229 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

