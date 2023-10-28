When the Montana Grizzlies play the Northern Colorado Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Grizzlies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-28.5) 47.5 Montana 38, Northern Colorado 10

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

In Bears games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven of Grizzlies games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 27.3 19.3 26.7 16.7 27.8 21.3 Northern Colorado 15.9 35.0 13.7 30.3 17.5 38.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.