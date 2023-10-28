Hubert Hurkacz will meet Ugo Humbert in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals on Saturday, October 28.

Against the underdog Humbert (+135), Hurkacz is favored (-175) to make it to the final.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Indoors Basel

The Swiss Indoors Basel Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 63.6% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Ugo Humbert -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +550 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Hurkacz is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in Friday's quarterfinals.

Humbert defeated Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 60 matches over the past year across all court types, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.7 games (27.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Hurkacz has played 29.1 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Humbert is averaging 24.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

Humbert is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 31 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the one match between Hurkacz and Humbert dating back to 2015, in the Halle Open Round of 16, Hurkacz came out on top 7-6, 6-3.

Hurkacz has clinched two sets versus Humbert (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Humbert's zero.

Hurkacz has defeated Humbert in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Hurkacz and Humbert are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.