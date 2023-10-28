Fresno State vs. UNLV Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our projection model predicts the Fresno State Bulldogs will defeat the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Fresno State vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UNLV (+9.5)
|Toss Up (56.5)
|Fresno State 32, UNLV 26
Fresno State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.
- Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-3-0 this year.
- Fresno State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- There have been three Bulldogs games (out of six) that went over the total this season.
- The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 7.7 higher than the average total in Fresno State games this season.
UNLV Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 28.6%.
- So far this season, the Rebels have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.
- In games it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, UNLV is 1-0 against the spread.
- The Rebels have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).
- The average over/under for UNLV games this season is 0.7 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.
Bulldogs vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Fresno State
|34
|20.1
|38
|16.7
|31
|22.8
|UNLV
|35.7
|26.3
|38.3
|23.5
|32.3
|30
