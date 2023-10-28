The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at the Rose Bowl. Colorado is a 16.5-point underdog. An over/under of 61.5 is set in the game.

On defense, UCLA has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by giving up only 14.9 points per game. The offense ranks 45th (31.3 points per game). Colorado ranks 26th in points per game (34.4), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.9 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ABC

UCLA vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -16.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Colorado vs. UCLA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Buffaloes are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 463.7 yards per game (-7-worst in college football) and conceding 471.0 (seventh-worst).

The Buffaloes are putting up 37.0 points per game in their past three games (26th in college football), and conceding 39.3 per game (-111-worst).

Colorado is 10th-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (336.7 per game), and -127-worst in passing yards conceded (379.0).

In their past three games, the Buffaloes have rushed for 127.0 yards per game (-27-worst in college football) and given up 92.0 on the ground (29th).

The Buffaloes have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Colorado has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado is 3-3-1 ATS this year.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Colorado games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Colorado has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Colorado has entered three games this season as the underdog by +550 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Colorado to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 2,420 yards on 219-of-304 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 54 times for 250 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 239 yards across 56 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has racked up 631 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 44 passes and compiled 436 receiving yards (62.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's 42 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Domineck has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Shilo Sanders is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 39 tackles and one interception.

Cam’Ron Silmon has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.