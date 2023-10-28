The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Colorado vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UCLA has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

