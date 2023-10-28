The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) host a Pac-12 battle against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 18th-best in total offense (463.9 yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (282.6 yards allowed per game). Colorado ranks 26th in points per game (34.4), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.9 points allowed per contest.

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Colorado vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Colorado UCLA 432.4 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.9 (32nd) 473.7 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.6 (9th) 86.3 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (10th) 346.1 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.9 (50th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recored 2,420 passing yards, or 345.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 250 yards on 54 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 23 catches, totaling 217 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has compiled 239 yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 631 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 catches on 69 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 44 passes and compiled 436 receiving yards (62.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has racked up 353 reciving yards (50.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 1,330 passing yards for UCLA, completing 51.8% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 598 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, TJ Harden has carried the ball 68 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant's team-leading 407 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 43 targets) with three touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 310 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moliki Matavao has been the target of 11 passes and racked up seven receptions for 177 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

