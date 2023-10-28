When the UCLA Bruins square off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Bruins will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Colorado vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-15.5) Under (61.5) UCLA 37, Colorado 20

Week 9 Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 16.7% chance to win.

The Buffaloes have a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year, Colorado is 2-1 against the spread.

Four of the Buffaloes' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average over/under in Colorado games this year is 2.1 more points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this matchup.

The Bruins have covered the spread three times in six games.

In games it has played as 15.5-point favorites or more, UCLA has an ATS record of 1-1.

One Bruins game (out of six) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in UCLA games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 31.3 14.9 37 12.3 27 16.8 Colorado 34.4 35.9 40.8 35.8 26 36

