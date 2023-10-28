The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the fourth-ranked passing defense will visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the sixth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Rams are double-digit, 14-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Air Force ranks 28th in points scored this year (34.1 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 13.4 points allowed per game. Colorado State ranks 52nd in points per game (29.9), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 33.6 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -14 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Colorado State vs. Air Force? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado State Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Rams are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 364.3 yards per game (-64-worst in college football) and allowing 504 (0-worst).

The Rams are putting up 26 points per game in their past three games (fourth-worst in college football), and giving up 33 per game (-80-worst).

In its past three games, Colorado State has thrown for 273 yards per game (57th in the nation), and conceded 292.7 in the air (-104-worst).

The Rams are -97-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (91.3), and -95-worst in rushing yards conceded (211.3).

The Rams have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Colorado State has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Colorado State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of Colorado State's six games with a set total.

This season, Colorado State has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Colorado State has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Colorado State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 2,179 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 236 yards, or 33.7 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Avery Morrow has taken 54 carries and totaled 149 yards with one touchdown.

Tory Horton's 738 receiving yards (105.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 catches on 90 targets with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has totaled 577 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 377 reciving yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Mohamed Kamara has 9.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has nine TFL and 30 tackles.

Jack Howell, Colorado State's tackle leader, has 57 tackles and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.