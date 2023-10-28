MWC foes match up when the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the Colorado State Rams (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

On defense, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 13.4 points per game. The offense ranks 28th (34.1 points per game). Colorado State has been struggling on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 466.4 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 416.1 total yards per contest (49th-ranked).

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Colorado State vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Colorado State Air Force 416.1 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.4 (85th) 466.4 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (2nd) 79.7 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (1st) 336.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.4 (133rd) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 15 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 2,179 yards on 63.9% passing while collecting 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has rushed for 236 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Avery Morrow has racked up 54 carries and totaled 149 yards with one touchdown.

Tory Horton leads his squad with 738 receiving yards on 65 receptions with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 43 passes and compiled 577 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 377 reciving yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 566 yards on 135 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos' 313 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws and scoring one touchdown.

