Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:52 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 9 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Colorado include the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Northern Colorado Bears at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-14.5)
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-14.5)
