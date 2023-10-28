The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the No. 6 passing attack in the country, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored by 14 points in the game. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

On defense, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 13.4 points per game. The offense ranks 28th (34.1 points per game). Colorado State has been sputtering defensively, ranking 15th-worst with 33.6 points allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 29.9 points per contest (52nd-ranked).

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -14 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -550 +400

Air Force Recent Performance

While the Falcons have ranked -48-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (392.7), they rank 10th-best defensively (224.0 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

The Falcons rank 50th in scoring offense over the last three contests (33.3 points per game), but they rank 22nd-best in scoring defense during that timeframe (14.3 points per game surrendered).

Over the last three contests, Air Force has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 132.7 passing yards per game (-106-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 145.3 passing yards surrendered per game (23rd-best).

Over the last three games, the Falcons have been finding success on both offense and defense in terms of rushing. During that stretch, they rank ninth-best with 260.0 rushing yards per game and 12th-best on defense with 78.7 rushing yards ceded per contest.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Air Force has gone over the total twice.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Air Force games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (80%).

Air Force has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Air Force has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

The Falcons have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 566 yards on 135 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' team-high 313 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

PJ Ramsey paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Air Force's leading tackler, Alec Mock, has 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

