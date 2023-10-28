The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) hit the road for an MWC showdown against the Colorado State Rams (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Air Force owns the 67th-ranked offense this year (394.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 223.4 yards allowed per game. Colorado State ranks 52nd in points per game (29.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 33.6 points allowed per contest.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Air Force vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Air Force Colorado State 394.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (65th) 223.4 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (118th) 306.0 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (131st) 88.4 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (6th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (10th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 566 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 10 receptions for 313 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dane Kinamon has caught three passes while averaging 15.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade Harris has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes and scoring one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 2,179 yards on 182-of-285 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 53 times for 236 yards (33.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Avery Morrow has totaled 149 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Tory Horton leads his team with 738 receiving yards on 65 receptions with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 43 passes and compiled 577 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 24 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 377 yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

