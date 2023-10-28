The Air Force Falcons should win their game versus the Colorado State Rams at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Air Force 35, Colorado State 20

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons an 84.6% chance to win.

The Falcons are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, four of the Falcons' five games have hit the over.

Air Force games this season have posted an average total of 41.8, which is 4.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Rams.

So far this season, the Rams have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Colorado State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year.

Five of the Rams' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

Colorado State games this year have averaged an over/under of 58.1 points, 11.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 34.1 13.4 41 16.3 31 13 Colorado State 29.9 33.6 32 33.3 28.3 33.8

