The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Denver shot higher than 45.3% from the field, it went 51-20 overall.

The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies ranked second.

Last year, the Nuggets recorded only 2.8 more points per game (115.8) than the Grizzlies gave up (113.0).

When Denver put up more than 113.0 points last season, it went 43-7.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Nuggets put up 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did in away games (112.2).

Denver allowed 109.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets sunk 12.4 treys per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries