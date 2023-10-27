Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (1-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at FedExForum on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jay Huff C Out Rib Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Concussion Protocol), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ALT

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 221.5

