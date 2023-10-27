On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last season, plus 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He made 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Aaron Gordon's stats last season included 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game. He drained 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 boards.

Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Steven Adams posted 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Grizzlies 115.8 Points Avg. 116.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 35.1%

