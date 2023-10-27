The NBA slate today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of 11 matchups, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 1-0

1-0 DET Record: 0-1

0-1 CHA Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (14th) DET Stats: 102.0 PPG (26th in NBA), 103.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG)

Mark Williams (13.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (30.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHA -4.5

CHA -4.5 CHA Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 226.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 0-1

0-1 DEN Record: 1-0

1-0 MEM Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)

104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th) DEN Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (31.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Desmond Bane (31.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -5.5

DEN -5.5 DEN Odds to Win: -210

-210 MEM Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 221.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSOK

BSOH and BSOK

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 1-0

1-0 OKC Record: 1-0

1-0 CLE Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (17th)

114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (17th) OKC Stats: 124.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.0 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -165

-165 OKC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 227.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 0-1

0-1 NY Record: 0-1

0-1 ATL Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th) NY Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Jalen Johnson (21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Jalen Johnson (21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (14.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -1.5

NY -1.5 NY Odds to Win: -110

-110 ATL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 229.5 points

The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat

The Heat take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 1-0

1-0 MIA Record: 1-0

1-0 BOS Stats: 108.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

108.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) MIA Stats: 103.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (34.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (34.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (19.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -8.5

BOS -8.5 BOS Odds to Win: -350

-350 MIA Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 217.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors travel to face the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 0-1

0-1 TOR Record: 1-0

1-0 CHI Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (27th)

104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (27th) TOR Stats: 97.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 94.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (11.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (11.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (17.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -2.5

CHI -2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 217.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hit the road the Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 0-1

0-1 HOU Record: 0-1

0-1 SA Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (28th) HOU Stats: 86.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Devin Vassell (23.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Devin Vassell (23.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SA -3.5

SA -3.5 SA Odds to Win: -145

-145 HOU Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 224.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks host the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and YES

BSSW and YES

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 1-0

1-0 BKN Record: 0-1

0-1 DAL Stats: 126.0 PPG (third in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

126.0 PPG (third in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (24th) BKN Stats: 113.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (36.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -6.5

DAL -6.5 DAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 BKN Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 230.5 points

The Utah Jazz play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KTLA and KJZZ

KTLA and KJZZ

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 0-1

0-1 LAC Record: 1-0

1-0 UTA Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 130.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 130.0 Opp. PPG (29th) LAC Stats: 123.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Jordan Clarkson (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Jordan Clarkson (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -4.5

LAC -4.5 LAC Odds to Win: -175

-175 UTA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 227.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 1-0

1-0 GS Record: 0-1

0-1 SAC Stats: 130.0 PPG (second in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

130.0 PPG (second in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th) GS Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (22.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (22.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) GS Key Player: Chris Paul (14.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -3.5

SAC -3.5 SAC Odds to Win: -145

-145 GS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 237.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 0-1

0-1 ORL Record: 1-0

1-0 POR Stats: 111.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

111.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (26th) ORL Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Anfernee Simons (18.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Anfernee Simons (18.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) ORL Key Player: Cole Anthony (20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -2.5

ORL -2.5 ORL Odds to Win: -130

-130 POR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 222.5 points

