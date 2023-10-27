Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope put up 20 points and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 119-107 win versus the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league last season, conceding 44.4 per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.4.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 8 0 5 1 0 1 2/25/2023 27 11 1 1 0 1 1 12/20/2022 38 12 7 1 2 0 1

