The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gordon totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 119-107 win versus the Lakers.

Now let's examine Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Over 6.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)

Over 2.5 (-175) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113 points per contest.

The Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Gordon vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 28 13 5 0 0 0 0 12/20/2022 28 24 7 4 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.