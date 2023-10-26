2023 Maybank Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Thidapa Suwannapura is currently atop the leaderboard (+1600 to win).
Maybank Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 8:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +600
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|8th
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +600
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|8
|1
|3rd
Hannah Green
- Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +700
Green Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 9:16 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
Ayaka Furue
- Tee Time: 8:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Furue Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|8th
Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|1st (-9)
|+1600
|Grace Kim
|3rd (-7)
|+1600
|Megan Khang
|12th (-5)
|+2000
|Yuka Saso
|12th (-5)
|+2000
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|8th (-6)
|+2200
|Nelly Korda
|22nd (-3)
|+2500
|Ruoning Yin
|16th (-4)
|+2500
|Jin-young Ko
|22nd (-3)
|+2800
|Xiyu Lin
|22nd (-3)
|+3000
|Hye-jin Choi
|16th (-4)
|+3000
