Will Jonathan Drouin find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Drouin has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

