Avalanche vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two streaking squads square off when the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT. The Avalanche have won six straight, but the Penguins are on a three-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-145)
|Penguins (+120)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won all six times when playing as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in three of six games this season.
Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Penguins
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Penguins Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|27 (2nd)
|Goals
|17 (19th)
|12 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (15th)
|6 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|2 (25th)
|2 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (6th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche net the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 4.5 per game for a total of 27 this season.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing just 12 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential (+15) paces the league this season .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.