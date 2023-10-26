The Colorado Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lehkonen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Lehkonen has averaged 19:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lehkonen has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of six games this year, Lehkonen has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of six games this season, Lehkonen has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Lehkonen's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

