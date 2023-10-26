Should you bet on Artturi Lehkonen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

Lehkonen has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

