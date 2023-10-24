In one of the many compelling matchups on the soccer schedule today, Al-Ahly and Simba hit the pitch in a African Football League Soccer match.

Watch African Football League Soccer: Al-Ahly vs Simba

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 9:50 AM ET

9:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Watch African Football League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Danubio vs Boston River

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV

Watch UEFA Champions League: Union Berlin vs Napoli

League: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Watch College Soccer: Michigan State vs Ohio State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch College Soccer: Northwestern vs Indiana

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

