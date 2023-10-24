The Denver Nuggets will open their 2023-24 campaign with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and had a +273 scoring differential.

The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in the NBA) and gave up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

These two teams scored a combined 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams scored 229.1 combined points per game last year, 1.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Los Angeles covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Lakers +1300 +750 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.