If you live in Rio Grande County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Monte Vista High School at Pagosa Springs High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
    • Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sargent High School at Dove Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Dove Creek, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ignacio High School at Del Norte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Del Norte, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monte Vista High School at Centauri High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: La Jara, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

