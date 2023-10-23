Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT
Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:07 PM ET on October 23.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Phillies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- The Phillies have won 69, or 61.1%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Philadelphia has won 22 of its 34 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Phillies, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 7-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 49.5%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 16
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen
|October 17
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-0
|Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly
|October 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-5
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply
|October 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen
|October 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
