Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montezuma County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Montezuma County, Colorado is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Montezuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Montezuma-Cortez High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.