Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Larimer County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    The Academy at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Steamboat Springs High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Severance High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Fort Collins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boulder High School at Fort Collins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thompson Valley High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Johnstown, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Longmont High School at Loveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Mountain High School at Fairview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Boulder, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Resurrection Christian School at Northridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brush High School at Timnath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Patriot
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Fossil Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bennett High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Wellington, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Estes Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Estes Park, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

