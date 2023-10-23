Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Alamosa County, Colorado this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Alamosa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

TBD at Alamosa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 23

4:00 PM MT on October 23 Location: Alamosa, CO

Alamosa, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Alamosa High School