We have 2023 high school football action in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

The Academy at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23

Location: Berthoud, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

The Academy at Eaton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26

Location: Eaton, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26

Location: Aurora, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Location: Henderson, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Hill High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

Location: Aurora, CO

Conference: Centennial

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Centaurus High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 27

Location: Aurora, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Northglenn High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: Westminster, CO

Conference: East Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bennett High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: Wellington, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Adams City High School at Fruita Monument High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on October 27

Location: Grand Junction, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Strasburg High School at Platte Canyon High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 28

Location: Bailey, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullen High School at Rangeview High School