Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
The Academy at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
The Academy at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Eaton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Centaurus High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northglenn High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bennett High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Wellington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adams City High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Strasburg High School at Platte Canyon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 28
- Location: Bailey, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on October 28
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
