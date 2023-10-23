We have 2023 high school football action in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    The Academy at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 23
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    The Academy at Eaton High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Eaton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Hinkley High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Horizon High School at Prairie View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Henderson, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smoky Hill High School at Cherokee Trail High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Centaurus High School at Gateway High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northglenn High School at Westminster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Westminster, CO
    • Conference: East Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bennett High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Wellington, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adams City High School at Fruita Monument High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Grand Junction, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Strasburg High School at Platte Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 28
    • Location: Bailey, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mullen High School at Rangeview High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on October 28
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

