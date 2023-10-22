Will Samaje Perine cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Perine has run for 88 yards on 24 carries (14.7 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Perine also has 17 catches this season for 184 yards (30.7 ypg).

In six games, Perine has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0

