When the Green Bay Packers (2-3) and Denver Broncos (1-5) play on October 22 at Empower Field at Mile High, Jordan Love and Russell Wilson will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Broncos vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Jordan Love 6 Games Played 5 65.9% Completion % 55.6% 1,305 (217.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,083 (216.6) 12 Touchdowns 8 4 Interceptions 6 150 (25.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 109 (21.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Packers have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.6 per game), ranking 11th in the NFL.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 972 (194.4 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.0).

Against the run, the Packers have given up 717 total rushing yards (21st in NFL) and rank 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

On defense, Green Bay is seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (34.7%) and 12th in red-zone percentage allowed (50.0%).

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

