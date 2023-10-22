The Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

This season Wilson has rushed for 150 yards (25 per game) on 22 carries.

Wilson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Russell Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 27 34 177 2 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 18 32 308 3 1 6 56 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 23 38 306 1 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 21 28 223 3 0 4 13 0 Week 5 Jets 20 31 196 2 0 7 49 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 22 95 1 2 4 31 0

