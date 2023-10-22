Jerry Jeudy will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jeudy has accumulated 20 catches for 222 yards this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 29 occasions, and averages 44.4 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jeudy and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeudy vs. the Packers

Jeudy vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 194.4 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have the No. 6 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (one per game).

Watch Broncos vs Packers on Fubo!

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jeudy with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this year.

Jeudy has received 15.7% of his team's 185 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (53rd in NFL).

Jeudy does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Jeudy (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.