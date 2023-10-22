Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 143.4 per game.

Williams, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 190 rushing yards (38 ypg) on 48 attempts. In addition, Williams has 11 receptions for 51 yards (10.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Packers

Williams vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Packers yield 143.4 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Packers' defense ranks 22nd in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Broncos vs Packers on Fubo!

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in five opportunities this season.

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.9% of the time while running 41.1%.

His team has attempted 129 rushes this season. He's taken 48 of those carries (37.2%).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.

He has two red zone rushing carries (11.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 8.1% of his team's 185 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has averaged 3.4 yards per target (51 yards on 15 targets).

Williams does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.