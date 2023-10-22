The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Green Bay Packers' defense and Rudy Ford in Week 7 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Broncos receivers' matchup against the Packers secondary.

Broncos vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 47.5 7.9 29 84 6.52

Courtland Sutton vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton has hauled in 275 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Denver has compiled 1,202 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and 6.5 passing yards per attempt (14th).

The Broncos have totaled 129 points this year, ranking 14th in the league with 21.5 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 18th in the NFL with 1,838 total yards (306.3 per contest).

Denver carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.8 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29 times, which ranks them seventh in the NFL.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 35 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Green Bay is giving up the second-fewest yards in the league at 194.4 per game (972 total passing yards against).

The Packers are ranked 11th in the league in points allowed, at 22.6 per game.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 37 17 Def. Targets Receptions 25 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 275 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 45.8 7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 57 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

