With the Denver Broncos taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Courtland Sutton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Sutton's 275 yards receiving (45.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted on 37 occasions, and has collected 25 receptions and four TDs.

Sutton has tallied a touchdown catch in four of six games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1

