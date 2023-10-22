Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Cologne take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Bundesliga slate today.

FC Cologne vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach journeys to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Favorite: FC Cologne (+130)

FC Cologne (+130) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+175)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+175) Draw: (+265)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg makes the trip to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+130)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+130) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+180)

FC Augsburg (+180) Draw: (+250)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.