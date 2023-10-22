Broncos vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Denver Broncos (1-5) are listed as just 1-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. An over/under of 45 points has been set for this matchup.
The Packers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Broncos. The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-1)
|45
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Packers (-1.5)
|45
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Denver vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of six Denver games so far this season, four have hit the over.
- So far this season, Green Bay has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- Three of Green Bay's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Russell Wilson
|215.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+150)
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
