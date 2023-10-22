The Denver Broncos (1-5) are listed as just 1-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. An over/under of 45 points has been set for this matchup.

The Packers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Broncos. The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-1) 45 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-1.5) 45 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Denver vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Packers Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this year.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

Of six Denver games so far this season, four have hit the over.

So far this season, Green Bay has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Three of Green Bay's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Russell Wilson 215.5 (-115) 1.5 (+150) 23.5 (-118) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.