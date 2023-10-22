The Green Bay Packers will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Most of the key contributors for the Packers and the Broncos will have player props on the table for this contest.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +650

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 12.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 218.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 50.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 14.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 46.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 48.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 16.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 33.5 (-113) -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 38.5 (-113) - Romeo Doubs - - 37.5 (-113) Aaron Jones - 51.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Jordan Love 235.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Luke Musgrave - - 33.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 27.5 (-113) Christian Watson - - 55.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 8.5 (-113)

