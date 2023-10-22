The Green Bay Packers (2-3) will face off against the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The line predicts a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Packers and the Broncos and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Broncos vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning in three games and have been losing in three games.

The Packers have been winning after the first quarter in two games and have been behind after the first quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

In five games this year, the Packers have won the second quarter two times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging four points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In five games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times and tied one time.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 9.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is surrendering 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After six games this season, the Broncos have lost the fourth quarter three times and won three times.

In five games this year, the Packers have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Broncos have been winning three times and have been losing three times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have been winning two times and have been behind three times.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Broncos have won the second half in two games, with a 1-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in four games (0-4).

In five games this season, the Packers have won the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 16 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second half.

