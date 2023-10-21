The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) will battle in a clash of Big 12 rivals at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 29, Oklahoma State 21

West Virginia 29, Oklahoma State 21 West Virginia has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oklahoma State has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Cowboys have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-3)



West Virginia (-3) In five West Virginia games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Three of West Virginia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been three Oklahoma State games that have finished with a combined score over 49.5 points this season.

The total for the contest of 49.5 is five points fewer than the combined points per game averages for West Virginia (28.5 points per game) and Oklahoma State (26 points per game).

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 55 49.8 Implied Total AVG 34.2 38.5 31.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.2 45 Implied Total AVG 27.6 30 24 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

