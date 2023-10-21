The Week 8 college football schedule features four games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!