If you are looking for information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 8, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Navy matchup, and picking Utah State (+4) over San Jose State on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Utah State +4 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 7.4 points

Utah State by 7.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Air Force -10.5 vs. Navy

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 19.7 points

Air Force by 19.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UNLV -7.5 vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels

Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 10.8 points

UNLV by 10.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 MWC Total Bets

Over 34.5 - Air Force vs. Navy

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 49.7 points

49.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Nevada vs. San Diego State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs

Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Total: 56.2 points

56.2 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. UNLV

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels

Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels Projected Total: 66.3 points

66.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 6-0 (4-0 MWC) 37.0 / 14.7 412.2 / 240.0 UNLV 5-1 (2-0 MWC) 37.5 / 26.8 417.2 / 411.7 Fresno State 6-1 (2-1 MWC) 34.0 / 20.1 415.6 / 329.6 Wyoming 5-2 (2-1 MWC) 26.3 / 25.6 324.7 / 380.4 Boise State 3-4 (2-1 MWC) 29.7 / 30.9 425.1 / 428.3 Colorado State 3-3 (1-1 MWC) 31.0 / 35.0 423.5 / 462.3 San Diego State 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 22.4 / 31.3 332.4 / 443.9 Utah State 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 37.3 / 32.9 477.9 / 414.6 San Jose State 2-5 (1-2 MWC) 31.4 / 32.3 389.9 / 396.4 New Mexico 2-4 (0-2 MWC) 27.8 / 34.5 391.0 / 424.5 Hawaii 2-5 (0-2 MWC) 23.9 / 35.6 357.6 / 380.6 Nevada 0-6 (0-2 MWC) 17.3 / 39.5 322.7 / 512.0

