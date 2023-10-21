Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season entering Week 8, the slate includes three games that feature teams from the Big South. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
